TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21. 3,405 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.38.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.