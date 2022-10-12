Truist Financial Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $29.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
Barnes Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,896. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
