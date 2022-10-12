Truist Financial Trims Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Target Price to $8.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astronics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of Astronics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,393 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Finally, 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

