Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) PT Lowered to 185.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from 194.00 to 185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGVSF. Citigroup lowered shares of Tryg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

