Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, an increase of 304.1% from the September 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,267.0 days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $57.47 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

About Tsuruha

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

