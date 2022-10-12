Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, an increase of 304.1% from the September 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,267.0 days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSUSF remained flat at $57.47 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.
About Tsuruha
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsuruha (TSUSF)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.