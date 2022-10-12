Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 5.2 %

TKGBY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

