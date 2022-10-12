Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 9.1%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.68. 19,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 76,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

