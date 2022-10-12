U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $280,739.13

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $280,739.13 and approximately $899,520.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @unetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is https://reddit.com/r/unetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “U Network (UUU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. U Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,994,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of U Network is 0.00002741 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $887,763.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://u.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.