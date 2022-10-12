UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 41,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,109. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBJY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

