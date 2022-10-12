UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

