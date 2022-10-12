Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 43.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 59.1% lower against the US dollar. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $10,490.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra Clear (UCR) is a cryptocurrency . Ultra Clear has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ultra Clear is 0.00763488 USD and is down -36.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,638.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucrcoin.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.