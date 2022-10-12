UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $146,906.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 tokens. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.com.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer (LAYER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniLayer has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 25,690,321 in circulation. The last known price of UniLayer is 0.05593092 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $179,233.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unilayer.com/.”

