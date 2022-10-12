United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

