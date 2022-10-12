United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

