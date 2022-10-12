United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United Natural Foods Price Performance
United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
