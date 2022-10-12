United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
