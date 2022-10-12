United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

