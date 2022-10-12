United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $105.66

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.66, but opened at $108.32. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 127 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $600.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total value of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total value of $331,039.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,123.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

