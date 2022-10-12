United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.63

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 89860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UUGRY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,085.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.