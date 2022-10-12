Unlock Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $472,412.29 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Unlock Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $10.55 or 0.00055248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $472,412.29 and approximately $138.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol was first traded on April 10th, 2021. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,778 tokens. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com. Unlock Protocol’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/unlock-protocol?trk=public_profile_topcard-current-company. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @unlockprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unlock Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock Protocol (UDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unlock Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,497 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unlock Protocol is 10.52557067 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $400.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unlock-protocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

