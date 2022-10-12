Uquid Coin Price Hits $10.83 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $108.34 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $10.83 or 0.00056514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.69 or 0.27604158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Uquid Coin (UQC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uquid Coin has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Uquid Coin is 10.8536927 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $7,629,505.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uquidcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

