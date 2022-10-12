USDD (USDD) Price Tops $1.00

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $798.95 million and approximately $133.98 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 799,010,463 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD (USDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDD has a current supply of 794,658,451.766056. The last known price of USDD is 1.00000687 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $92,759,241.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdd.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.