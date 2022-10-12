V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 199,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 347,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

