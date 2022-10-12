V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

