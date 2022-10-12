Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $201,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,850. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.