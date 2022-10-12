Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Boosted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 20,995.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $39,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.33. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

