Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,262. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

