Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $36.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. 509,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

