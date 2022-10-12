Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

