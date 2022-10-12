Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $225.87. 716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

