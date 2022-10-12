Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

