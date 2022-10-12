Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.61. 49,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,463. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $326.85 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.