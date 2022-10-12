Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 105,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

