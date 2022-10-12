Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,356. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

