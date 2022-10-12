Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

