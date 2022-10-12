Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Ventas stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 739.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

