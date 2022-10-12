VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 4.5% Higher

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 9,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,297,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 373,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in VEON by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,042,017 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in VEON by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after buying an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
