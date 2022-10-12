Verde Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verde Capital Management cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.56.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $10.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.05. 12,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.06. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $512.59 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

