Verde Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 155,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,393,791. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

