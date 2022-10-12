Verde Capital Management Has $30.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 14.1% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $30,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. 13,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

