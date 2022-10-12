Verde Capital Management Sells 20,275 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Verde Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,505. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.