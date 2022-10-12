Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00743564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00580179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00258527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,034,363 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. Verge has a current supply of 16,513,005,162.823189. The last known price of Verge is 0.0032626 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,421,478.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

