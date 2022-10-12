Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Veritex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

VBTX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

