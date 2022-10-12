Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 4.9%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.89. 13,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 461,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 16.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Viasat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.