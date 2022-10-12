Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vicor traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor
Vicor Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicor (VICR)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.