Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vicor traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

