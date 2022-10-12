VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
