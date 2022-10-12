VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period.

