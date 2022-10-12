VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.