VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $66.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

