VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

