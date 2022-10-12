Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $392,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,208 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.