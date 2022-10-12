Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.8 %

VIR opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,394 shares of company stock worth $4,343,208. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

