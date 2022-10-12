Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.8 %
VIR opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,394 shares of company stock worth $4,343,208. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
