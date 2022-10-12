Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VORB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Virgin Orbit has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

